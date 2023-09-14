Welcome to this charming 2~bedroom, 1~bath home in the heart of Moville, Iowa!! An excellent investment opportunity awaits with this property, currently generating a steady rental income of $800 per month. This cozy residence boasts comfortable living spaces, a well~maintained interior, and a spacious backyard. Situated in a peaceful neighborhood, this property offers convenience and potential for growth. Don`t miss your chance to own a piece of Moville and capitalize on its rental potential. Ideal for investors looking to expand their portfolio or homeowners seeking extra income..