Spacious Riverside bungalow is ready for a new owner! When you walk in, there's a lovely finished 3 season porch, currently used as a playroom. Upon entry of the main house, there is a coat closet/foyer leading to the open-concept living and dining areas. The dining room has a gorgeous original built-in buffet! Two large bedrooms with a linen closet and full bath in the hallway on the main floor. Large kitchen with plentiful counterspace and cabinetry. Main floor laundry off the back door. Basement is open and ready for your finishes! There is already an egress window and closet, so adding a third legal bedroom just needs a wall, and ceiling for some finishing touches. Basement also has a 3/4 bathroom. Upstairs, the dormer is mostly finished, but will need a heat source to consider it a legal bedroom. The yard is fenced and there is a handicapped ramp in the backyard. The old garage is used as a storage shed.