Lots of formal and informal spaces and lots of updates in this ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a fenced backyard, and a 1074 sq ft garage with heated shop that sits on .34 acres. This home has very easy access to Hwy 75. A nicely landscaped yard as you approach the front porch patio. This leads to an entry with a closet. Living room with french doors, carpet and lots of windows is to the left of entry. To the right of entry is the formal dining room with carpet, french doors and a fun chandelier. Down the hall is a family room with gas fp and carpet and access to the 4 season room with sliders to the patio. This room has new drywall, separate heat pump. The kitchen is a complete remodel in 2019 with new cabinets, soft close, new backsplash, new appliances, lighting, pantry ,has granite counters and gas cooktop. Nice dining area off kitchen has slider to patio. The main floor laundry room has full sink and lots of cabinets, new flooring. The master bedroom has another fun chandelier and a 7 x 8 WIC. Recent remodel (2021) in the master bathroom include new shower, a double vanity, soaking tub and large linen closet. 2 more bedrooms on the main and an updated 3\4 bathroom completes main floor. The lower level has a large family room with updated full kitchen frig, stove, sink and epoxy floor. There is a den with WIC that could have egress added for another bedroom. 2 more den rooms (11 x 11) and (11 x 10) each have carpet. A 3\4 bathroom with shower for this level. Lots of storage. New shingles 2023. New gutters 2018, added leaf guard 2019. New siding 2018. New garage doors and openers 2018. Drain tile added 2022. New fencing 2018. Lot to the east with new shed is available for additional $50,000...