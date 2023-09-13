This home offers a spectacular view out of every window!!! This one of kind home sits on 11+ acres in Whispering Creek with a gated drive & tons of trees. All house sound system, waterfall, fire pit, built-in gas grill, fountain & circular drive. Impeccable quality with 32 ft flag stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, Wood Mode cabinets, G.E Monogram built-in appliances, indoor grill, pot filler and walk-in pantry. Master bedroom suite has a fireplace, large bath with marble flooring, walk-in shower, soaking tub & 2 balconies. Custom baths with imported tile. The finished walkout basement has in-floor heat, fireplace, pool table area & wet bar with French doors to patio. The backyard has an in-ground pool with safety cover, cascading water feature & an impressive view. 4 car heated garage with epoxy floor. The best word to describe this home is QUALITY!!!!