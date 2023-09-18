Welcome to a hidden gem by Floyd Golf Course!! This one~owner, 3~bedroom home has been well taken care of and offers many old~school characteristics that you don't want to miss. A big addition on the front of the home doubled the size of the living room~ perfect for entertaining!! The kitchen, with beautiful oak cabinets and a door that leads to the backyard, is open to a light and bright dining area. The main floor also offers 2 bedrooms, with spacious closets, one of which includes washer\dryer hook~ups allowing for main~floor laundry if you choose. You'll find the third bedroom in the spacious dormer with tons of storage and privacy. The finished basement is the perfect hangout~ featuring a bar (with barstools included) and a 14x14 "game room" to entertain your guests. This room could also be a 4th bedroom (no egress) or maybe a large office if that's what you need!! The utility room offers laundry hook~ups, TONS of storage, and a 3\4 bathroom. Heading outside to the backyard, you'll love the private setting with a fenced~in yard and a patio on the side of the double~car garage for grilling and relaxing. This home looks small from the outside, but you can't judge a book by its cover!! Don't wait to see this Gem before it's gone!!!!