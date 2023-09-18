This is not your average split foyer home...this is a must see with its addition and extras in the back yard. This one owner home has received excellent care, is very clean and is conveniently located off Lincoln Way and near shopping, restaurants and parks. Great first impression with well maintained and landscaped front yard. The fenced back yard is nicely landscaped and has a shed which houses the included hot tub and another insulated shed (14X24) with workshop, cabinets and storage. Living room has newer carpet and large windows. Living areas feel like open concept as there is a half wall to dining area with wood floor and buffet. Warm and welcoming kitchen with wood cabinets, neutral counter and backsplash (tumbled marble) and a window looking into family room. All appliances stay. In 2005 an addition of a family room was added. This is a great space to relax and has access to the back yard. Also part of the addition includes master bedroom with double closet and in 2005 the master suite was created with a walk in closet and full bathroom with tub, shower and vanity. This is a bonus!! Full bathroom with tub\shower combo in the hall for guests. 2nd bedroom has carpet and double closet. There is a main floor laundry room with closet as this used to be a bedroom and could be again if needed as there is a 2nd laundry in the lower level. 2 washers and 2 dryers included!! The washer on the main floor is new. The lower level has 2 family rooms, a 3\4 bathroom and a 19 x 13 storage room with access to back yard. With all the extra space and features, this home checks lots of boxes. Dont drive by: All the extras are inside and in the back yard..