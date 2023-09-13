WOW. Searching for all the adjectives on this one!! This custom-designed and built 3-5 bedroom, 4 bath home is nestled in a wooded area that is seemingly in the middle of nowhere but is surprisingly close to everything!! The land is 4.2 acres. A beautiful hedge of greenery greets you as you drive up the driveway then a creek with your very own bridge appears!! Once you're past the bridge, the home reveals itself with a beautifully manicured lawn and a stunning wild and wooly forest backdrop. Once inside, the most beautiful hand-crafted spiral staircase is revealed. Check out the pics!! From there you get to enjoy all of the exterior views with large walls of windows, massive 2-Story ceilings, solid walnut floors, a new kitchen and more!! There are so many unique architectural features!! There are two east-facing rooms - one of which is a perfect morning coffee room and the other is a great office!! The main floor master is really large with a huge master bath and an amazing master closet!! There are 2 additional large bedrooms up with shared bath and one non-conforming bedroom down. The entire walkout basement is finished with a kitchen, bath and huge family room\game room combo. The curved deck on the rear is so cool and overlooks the woods and fire pit. To finish it off there is an oversized 3 stall garage, a large attached garden shed and plantings galore!! Check out Virtual Tour. Better hurry!!!!