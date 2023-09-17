This charming 4 bedroom, 1 bath home was built in 1920 and has been tastefully updated with new siding, a new roof, and new windows in recent years. The exterior showcases a fresh modern look while maintaining the historic charm of the original construction. Upon entering the home you'll find a spacious living area with plenty of natural light the illuminates the original hardwood floors. The kitchen has also been updated to provide a mix of modern amenities and vintage character. With ample counter space and an island this kitchen is a dream for any home cook. The four bedrooms offer plenty of space for sleeping or office space. Each room features large double hung windows that allow for an abundance of natural light, showcasing the original details of the home's construction. The single bathroom has been remodeled through the years creating a comfortable space for daily routines. Situated on a generously sized lot , the property boasts a large backyard that presents endless opportunities for outdoor activities and gatherings. Whether you envision a lush garden or a serene oasis, plus a clothes line for freshly laundered linens, this backyard can accommodate your desires. There is a storage shed that could be turned into a garage if needed. Hurry as this home will not last for long...