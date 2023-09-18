Wow!! Come check out this amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bath custom-built ranch in Dakota Dunes!! The home has many custom features including an amazing contemporary fireplace wall, maple floors, custom cherry cabinets, gorgeous maple stair railing, volume ceilings, large windows and many other custom touches. The master suite is amazing with a large bedroom, custom tile flooring, tile shower, free standing tub, dual sinks and a nice-sized walk-in closet. The basement is fully finished with a gorgeous wet bar, a large entertainment space one bedroom, full bathroom, a large office and all new carpet. The open concept kitchen features a large island, smooth, clean design, quartz counters, lots of built-ins, GE stainless appliances, and a great view out the back!! The back yard abuts the irrigation pond and fountain off from hole 2 of the Dakota Dunes Golf Course. The garage is great sized and is heated. There is a full fence, beautiful trees and landscaping, new Trex deck, a golf cart door to the back and a great view!! The exterior was painted in 2021, new gutters and impact resistant shingles in 2017 and the rest has been impeccably maintained. This is the ONE!! No showings until Monday, September 4, 2023...