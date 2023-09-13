Very welcoming 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom walkout ranch home with a 3 car garage on a 1.1 acre lot in Wynstone. Covered front porch and as you enter you will notice the wood floor, crown molding, and the warm feeling of this home. Formal dining area to the right of entry. Could be flexible for other uses. The living room has carpet and a gas fireplace. Kitchen has hickory cabinets, oak floor and there is a dining area with door to the deck. Convenient laundry room nearby with a walk in closet and door to garage. Split bedroom plan. Master bedroom has carpet, CF, and pop up ceiling. Master bathroom has toilet room, jetted tub, shower, double vanity with Cambria counter(2020) linen cabinet and a walk in closet. The two other bedrooms have carpet, double closets and there is a full bathroom with tub\shower combo for these bedrooms and guests. The walkout lower level has a large family room with carpet, gas fireplace and door to covered patio. Great for entertaining or relaxing. The wet bar has granite counter and tile floor and a pantry. 4th bedroom has daylight window, carpet, and dbl closet. Full bathroom. 17 x 8 workout room with rubber floor. The den has carpet. Plenty of closets and storage. Updates: Bedrooms new carpet 2020. Interior paint 2023. Shingles replaced 2013. Exterior has been painted. Yard sprinkled to the brome grass. Enjoy the benefits of living in the county..