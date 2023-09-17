Country living close to town with this 6.41 acre property on paved roads. This recently updated 1920`s farm house sits on 2 parcels of land and has several unique outbuildings. The .61 parcel houses the silo gazebo with fire pit and 36x60 heated shop. The other parcel houses the 2 stall detached garage currently used as an animal kennel, 18x24 chicken coop, 27x34 open barn 36x60 closed barn, 30x48 red barn, 40x100 Quonset and large paved area that could easily be turned back into the original tennis court. Enjoy the breathtaking views of the country side of the covered wrap around porch which enters into the recently updated living and dining areas. The fully updated kitchen is just off the mud room side entry. The master bath updates include in floor heating and a rustic deco vibe. Main floor laundry shares space with half bath off the dining room. There are many recent updates, here are a few of them: 2018 new septic. 2019 a heat pump and hot\cold water were installed in the detached garage. 2021 new insulation in the attic, walls, and crawlspace. Furnace and AC were replaced in 2021. New roof was installed on garage and porch in 2022. Property is being sold "as is`.