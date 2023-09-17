Welcome to 105 Main St., a charming 1 1/2 story home located in Sioux City's Midtown area. This spacious home offers 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, and over 1,600 square feet of finished living space. Recent renovations have completely transformed every inch of this home, with new flooring on the main floor and second floor, as well as the three-season sunroom. The kitchen has been thoughtfully updated with fresh upper and lower cabinets and a modern under mount sink. The main floor bathroom is generously sized and features a new tub/shower surround, toilet, vanity, and mirror, along with convenient main floor laundry hookups. Two bedrooms are situated on the main floor, while two additional bedrooms are found on the second floor, accompanied by a newly renovated 3/4 bathroom. The second-floor bedrooms offer ample closet space and storage. Outside, the deep backyard is fenced-in and shaded by tall trees, creating a private and tranquil outdoor space. Some other great updates include a new furnace, water heater and new water meter. This home is MOVE-IN READY and waiting for you to call it home. A list of all updates and improvements are provided with the sellers disclosure.