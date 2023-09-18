Welcome to your move~in ready, dream home!! This beautifully renovated 4~bedroom, 1~bathroom house offers the perfect blend of classic charm and modern comfort. Located in a convenient neighborhood, this home has been meticulously upgraded over the last 5 years to provide a comfortable and stylish living experience. Updates include: complete kitchen remodel in 2018; all new wiring in 2019; complete remodel upstairs + new doors throughout in 2020; all new floors, siding + windows in 2022. There will also be a brand new front porch finished before close. To top it off, the back of the house provides ample parking with a huge concrete slab. Don’t wait to call this one home!! This sale includes parcel 894730279008 (411 west street)~ see attached assessor photo..