Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath with old world charm. Master bedroom has mirrored closet doors. Has new laminate flooring throughout several new ceiling fans (almost every room has a fan). House has a wood burning fireplace in the living room and a large dining room area. All windows in house are newer. Newer kitchen which includes a stainless steel refrigerator and black stove. Kitchen is eat in and has a sliding door to the deck outside which is convenient for your grill. Past the deck is a concrete patio which is 7x19 for entertaining on those nice weather evenings. Main floor bath is newer. 2 bedrooms down and 2 bedrooms up with a bath upstairs. The bath upstairs has an antique claw foot bathtub. There is a large living space upstairs outside of the bedrooms which could have several uses. Has a newer electrical panel in the basement and updates have been done to some of the wiring and plumbing. Basement is a shelf type basement with much of the shelf replaced with concrete block. Furnace has a Spaceguard filter and outside AC is newer. Roof appears to be newer and in good condition (see disclosures)..