Come checkout this 4 bedroom 1 full bath home located in the Morningside area. You will enjoy the extra off street parking with a huge oversize 2 car garage on a massive lot. Some recent updates (2023) includes a remodeled kitchen w/ new cabinets, countertops and appliances. Remodeled bathroom w/ tile flooring, and Main floor laundry. New vinyl siding(2021), Laminate flooring on the main, and carpet... Roof is 6-7 years old. With a few extra updates and finishes will make this the perfect home...