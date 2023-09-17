Hurry to see this 4 bedroom, two story home with lovely refinished woodwork! Oversized heated 2 stall garage has extra garage door in back for easy assess to fenced yard. Above ground pool with decking that make this private backyard an oasis!! New shingles, furnace and air conditioner in 2018. Low maintenance vinyl siding and top of the line Crestline double hung windows are a real plus. Living room and dining room down have hardwood floors under carpet and gorgeous wood work. Kitchen has white cabinets and laminate flooring. Four bedrooms up all have hardwood floors and are good sized. Third floor is partially finished and could be made into more finished living space. Dry and clean basement has stall shower. Large covered front porch is a great place to relax! Yard has inground sprinkler system and storage shed stays! Make this well cared home yours!!