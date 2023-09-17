Looking for SPACE? How about a TWO for ONE? This UPDATED home sits on TWO parcels of land at a little over a THIRD AN ACRE...in town!! This 4 bedroom 2 full bath home features LOTS OF NEW!! NEW flooring, NEW paint, NEW landscaping front and back, NEW 2nd floor bathroom, NEW A/C, NEWER furnace (2014) NEW double hung, tinted, energy efficient windows 2021, NEW driveway concrete, NEW sprinkler system in front yard. Roof was a complete tear off and replacement approx 8 years ago. NEW privacy vinyl fencing creates that upscale, front view of home. WOW!!! Enter your elegantly timeless foyer with hardwood flooring and sweeping, open staircase. Now, get ready to DISCOVER. Main floor features well lit living room , formal dining (fireplace is capped) and double room, eat in kitchen with walk in pantry. Full, updated main bath. Second floor hosts all 4 LARGE bedrooms with hardwood floor under carpet just waiting for discovery. Full, NEW bath here as well!! Lower level has storm cellar access to backyard. Tall ceilings, inside access from foyer and dry!! Ready for your finishing touches!! Backyard is both an entertainer’s delight and a working landscapers wonder. Cement patio opens to NEW paver firepit area. Lots of room for grilling and chilling. Convenient mudroom connected to the back of the home. Lower level yard with alley access has NEW, LARGE concrete drive/parking pad and NEW chain link fencing. NEW paint on your 1+ stall garage, plus carport and extra front area concrete pad for every car and toy need. THIS is the ONE you've been looking for!! It's time to come HOME!!!