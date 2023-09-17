So much character in this arts & crafts style 2 story home on the north side, with a very quaint covered front porch. As you walk in, you'll see a nicely redone entry that leads into a spacious living room with a stately wood burning fireplace (owners have never burned wood in it), with beautiful woodwork on the upstairs staircase. From there you will enter the formal dining room that has a simple yet beautiful chandelier, and a slider to the back deck. Take a look at that backyard! The kitchen features a nice backsplash, a copper sink, and a tin ceiling. Plus an area overlooking the back yard that could be a great space for a coffee bar, or for a breakfast nook. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and a redone 3/4 bath. There is a staircase up to the attic, that is a great storage area, or could be finished for extra living space. In the basement the is a nice sized family room and a large full bath. The laundry room can double as a guest space with the built in trundle bed. In the large double tiered back fenced yard you'll find ample space for entertaining, kids space, or room to let the dogs run!