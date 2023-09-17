This 2 story has been recently remodeled inside and it won't disappoint. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen making it super cozy and roomy and offers a lot of natural light mixed with recessed lighting. There is one bedroom on the main floor and has main floor laundry. 2 more spacious bedrooms on the 2nd floor and a master bedroom with a large en suite that's all new. Not to mention another remodeled full bath on the 2nd floor. Let the grand staircase welcome you to some of the original charm blended with the new remodeling..
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $268,800
