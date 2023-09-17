Come home to 2125 Summit Street, this Historical Craftsman style home is located just a few blocks from Grandview Park with so many updates throughout that you can just move in! You walk inside the front door to an oversized living room with hardwood floors & an LED fireplace to make it feel extra cozy, there is a main floor bedroom that is currently being used as a playroom, then walk into a extra bonus room that would make a great office & work out space. Inside the back door you have an oversized mudroom with attached half bath, and into the show stopping kitchen and open concept dining room. All windows on main level updated in 2021, along with main floor furnace/central air & duct work new in 2021 as well. Upstairs you will find an oversized master, guest bedroom, kids bedroom that has attached reading area, full bathroom, & laundry room. The basement is completely unfinished, it has a radon mitigation system that was installed in 2020. Outside you're going to love the fenced (installed in 2022) in backyard with a great deck off the back siding doors. Alley access to get to the 1 car detached garage. Make sure to come check this Historical Craftsman with so many updates you don't want to miss.