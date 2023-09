Totally remodeled 4 bedroom home that sits on a 1 acre lot in Plymouth County. This home has been taken down to the studs and totally redone!! All new plumbing and electrical, drywall, flooring, windows, septic tank. Kitchen has all new cabinets and granite counters. There is a two car attached heated garage. This one is a beauty!! Seller is a licensed real estate agent in IA, NE and SD...