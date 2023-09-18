4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3 stall garage, 2 story home on a cul~de~sac on Sioux City`s Northside. This one owner home welcomes outdoor serenity with a wrap around front covered patio with beautiful landscaping and perennial flowers. When entering this home the open staircase foyer, has a coat closet and a view of the formal dining room. The cozy living room has plenty of natural light due to the skylights and large windows looking out to the private backyard. The living room, boasts it`s built ins and a gas brick fireplace. The kitchen can be seen through the opening in the wall so conversations can flow. The kitchen is eat in, with a island and plenty of cabinet and counter space. There is a main floor laundry room including a laundry chute from the second floor. The second floor has 4 bedrooms, a full bathroom with double vanity and a door to the toilet and bathtub for privacy. The master bedroom has a 3/4 bath and a walk in closet. The lower level has a den with a walk in closet and a built in desk, ready for a home office or study. A large living area with built ins and a 3/4 bathroom is also on the lower level. An additional entrance to the lower level is also assessable through the oversized 3 stall garage. The large backyard is bird watchers delight with mature landscaping. New exterior paint, HVAC and porch remodel in 2016. New refrigerator, stove, microwave and fireplace in 2021. New basement windows 2021. This home is the pride of ownership. Take a look...