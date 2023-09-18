This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage, custom built townhome is the epitome of must see inside with high end finishes and thoughtful touches throughout including tasteful wallpapers and unique light fixtures. Perfectly perched at the end of a cul de sac, it has views of the golf course and way beyond. Welcoming landscape invites you to the front porch and the door with privacy glass. Once inside, the foyer welcomes guests and a convenient drop zone with closet and access to garage is nearby. Engineered wood floor in all the main floor living areas and bedrooms. The living room features a gas fireplace with built ins and views. Dining room has door to covered trex deck (12 by 18) with fantom deck screens and overhead heaters. The kitchen makes a statement with its cabinets from Dakota Kitchen, quartz counters and backsplash, GE Monogram frig, gas stove, hood, dw, and micro, and Wolf warming tray. Large pantry has sink, cabinets, and 2 beverage drawers and a SubZero wine cooler. All appliances are upgraded. Take note of the unique light fixtures over the island and in the pantry. Master bedroom has course views and a spa like bathroom with heated floor and a WIC with stackable washer/dryer. 2nd bedroom has double closet and wall of built ins. 3/4 bathroom has 4 ft. shower and tile floor. Walkout lower level has family room with built ins, bar area with quartz counter, 2 beverage drawers and SubZero wine frig. Door to covered patio. Large tile floor in family room and bar area. 2 more bedrooms down each with carpet and double closet as well as a full bathroom with tub/shower combo. The 3 car garage has epoxy floor. 8 years left on tax abatement. Discriminating buyers will appreciate all the decisions made by current owner...