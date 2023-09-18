Everything you need is right here on this acreage!! The L~shaped lot has over 11 acres of space and part of the land can be rented out for crops. Bringing in $1500 a year. The home is a Metal/Steel building home with 4 bedrooms, and 1.75 bathroom a gym area, space for your mower or "toys" and tons of room for your shop or loads of vehicles. Inside the home you`ll find an open living room and kitchen area with a large island and tons of counter and cupboard space. The large master bedroom has a master bath, and double closets. On the front of the home is an enclosed front porch with a gas fireplace. The former office area has been renovated into two additional bedrooms with LVP flooring...
5 Bedroom Home in Hubbard - $275,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to 105 Main St., a charming 1 1/2 story home located in Sioux City's Midtown area. This spacious home offers 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathroom…
This charming 4 bedroom, 1 bath home was built in 1920 and has been tastefully updated with new siding, a new roof, and new windows in recent …
The Art of Living!! Live a Little, Work Less ~ Invest in a Condo!!! 7 Terra Alta Court is the perfect package of simple living in this quaint …
Here is the in-town acreage you’ve been waiting for with county taxes, hard surface road, Sgt Bluff schools, close to shopping, easy access to…
This one is a cutie!! 14 Terra Alta Court is in a hidden gem in a great Northside location. You will love Condo Living with an Association tha…