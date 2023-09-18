Everything you need is right here on this acreage!! The L~shaped lot has over 11 acres of space and part of the land can be rented out for crops. Bringing in $1500 a year. The home is a Metal/Steel building home with 4 bedrooms, and 1.75 bathroom a gym area, space for your mower or "toys" and tons of room for your shop or loads of vehicles. Inside the home you`ll find an open living room and kitchen area with a large island and tons of counter and cupboard space. The large master bedroom has a master bath, and double closets. On the front of the home is an enclosed front porch with a gas fireplace. The former office area has been renovated into two additional bedrooms with LVP flooring...