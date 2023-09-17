This 2 Story home on the Northside has so much to offer to its next owner! It features 5 beds, 3 baths, and an oversized 3-car garage, all with a lot of space both inside and out! Sitting on just under a half-acre lot, the home backs up to Perry Creek and has both a generous-sized front & backyard. The backyard is fenced-in and also has a nice deck that sits between the large garage and the home! The 3 car garage is IMPRESSIVE! There is room for 3 cars plus additional area for storage or a nice workshop area. The home inside features a living room and family room next to each other, as well as 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a large kitchen! The 2nd floor is large and has a nice open space that connects to 3 large bedrooms and the half bath. If you are looking for a big home, with a large lot, look no further than 3645 Summit!!