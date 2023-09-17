Want to own a piece of Sioux City History? Once known as the Hunts Motel - Highway 20, and once an antique store, this gorgeous late 1800`s 2 story has been restored to its original glory with updates for today`s lifestyle. Completely abated of any lead paint (ask if you would like to see documents), windows have been replaced except the beautiful original stained-glass panes, and the roof and gutters were done around 2018. The main level features a newer custom kitchen, period decor, original restored hardwood floors, tall ceilings with exposed brick, main floor laundry, large open family room\dining room, updated bathroom, 2 bedrooms (one is currently used as laundry\mud room) and an informal family room. Upstairs are 3 good-sized bedrooms with period decor, tall ceilings and newer windows as well. Sitting on a large corner lot with a former cabin that would be perfect for a shop, man cave, or she shed, and a large storage shed. Exterior of home was completely re-painted in 2023..