Private acreage just a few minutes outside of Sioux City. This property boasts breathtaking views everywhere you look. A standout feature of this property is the steel 40x63 shed, complete with two bathrooms and a separate room. Upon entering the main floor, you’re greeted by the foyer that flows into the living room and kitchen with all three rooms showcasing new LVP flooring, trim, and paint. Two of the three main floor bedrooms have also been given a makeover, featuring new carpet, trim, and paint. The kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances, is just a couple steps away from the dining room and slider that will take you to the fenced in backyard. Upstairs, you’ll be amazed by the expansive family room, perfect for relaxation or entertainment. The sizable master bedroom across from the family room boasts an en-suite master bathroom. The basement includes an additional family room, bedroom, and bathroom\laundry\utility room. A bit of TLC is all it takes to personalize the house and add your unique finishing touches. This property is being sold AS-IS. Also, this is a relocation listing with Graebel..