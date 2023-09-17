Absolutely stunning 2~story Tudor home with private backyard on large lot!! Location is perfectly situated with no immediate neighbors to the front of the home, with a quiet and private backyard making it feel like your very own oasis!! Beautiful hardwood floors, and new carpet and paint in den with patio doors opening to the beautifully landscaped backyard. Put your chef skills to the test in the kitchen which boasts top~of~the~line Wolf brand stove, oven and microwave!! Lofted room over the garage with door access to the backyard is perfect for an entertainment space, huge bedroom, or private area for guests to stay!! Relax in the hot tub while enjoying the sounds of the fountain and pond in the backyard. Basement boasts a separate room once used as maids quarters, and a wine cellar!! Artwork above the living room space to stay with the home upon sale. Driveway has an extra parking pad to accommodate parking and storage needs. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!!!