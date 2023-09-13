DO it NOW or REGRET IT LATER!! Here sits an intown ACREAGE!! Fenced area for the pets adjoined to the home, Garden area fenced. 3 sections for the Horse, Cow or Donkey. Great Deer and Turkey Hunting, Blind and Food Plot. Pear and Apple Trees. Water available for the Garden!! This land has a little bit of everything!!! Gazebo for a 5 O'clock refreshments. Unique Piece of property on a dead end road that is maintained by the city. The home itself is a spacious RANCH home with so much living space!! Newer Carpet in main floor family room/hall. Updated Floor in Entry and Front Living Space. Refreshed Paint in many areas. New Heat Pumps in 2020. New Deck. New Front Picture Window. Radon Mitigation is already installed.