Opulent. Spacious. Fun. This Country Club home offers abundant room for living and storage galore!! Upon entering you are welcomed by a vaulted ceiling foyer and gorgeous staircase. The high end kitchen with double oven is every cooks dream. Granite counters and GE Monogram appliances are sure to please. This solidly constructed house has a poured concrete main floor with beautiful acid stain finish. Second floor provides 4 bedrooms, stunning bathroom, and more storage space with lots of closets and access to storage above the garage. Fully finished basement offers additional living space, kitchenette, a bedroom, bath and tons of storage. With bedrooms on every level, you will never be short on space for family and friends. Enjoy quiet nights by either of the 2 fireplaces (gas and wood). Enjoy the convenience of main floor laundry. Park~like yard has beautiful trees and fenced in back yard that has an in~ground pool with diving board and pool house with half bath. Well manicured landscaping is a pleasure to look at with many beautiful plants and vines that adorn the back fence. Welcome Home..