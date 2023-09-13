Nestled a top a tranquil countryside. This home embodies the essence of rural private living, combining traditional design elements with a warm and inviting atmosphere. Picturesque settings, surrounded by lush green landscapes, rolling hills, and panoramic views can be witnessed on the huge front porch and staycation worthy backyard. The in-ground pool is perfectly placed for maximum enjoyment with a diving board, ample layout space, and one amazing view. Alongside the pool you’ll find a fire pit area, many seating choices, and a hot tub tucked perfectly under the deck. Stepping inside you’ll find a timeless and classic aesthetic. Grand foyer with sight lines to den, living room, and dining room draws guests in after they hang their coat in the convenient hall closet. Living room features a very spacious and open floor plan, perfect for gathering with family and friends. A focal point of the home is the kitchen with oversized island and serious capacity to cook and entertain the largest of crowds. Cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, built in desk, and French door to formal dining. The owners created a very cozy gathering spot just off the kitchen which doubles as a family room and informal dining space with slider to deck. Large windows allow abundant natural light to flood every room of this house but none other more than the main floor primary bedroom featuring a sliding door to the deck and en suite bath with double sink vanity soaker tub, and large walk in closet. Also on the main you’ll find a guest powder room, mudroom, and laundry room. Up either set of stairs…yes this home has 2 staircases leading you to the second story which has 3 more bedrooms and 2 more baths. Down the stairs you’ll find a walkout basement with large family room, wet bar area, den, sitting area, a 5th generously size bedroom with walk in closet, a 3/4 bath, and ample storage space too. Oversized 2 car attached garage and 24x26 detached garage. Enjoy the pics.