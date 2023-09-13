Are you looking for an immaculate Victorian home with all the modern amenities? Look no further than this restored historic home with ornate woodwork, a wraparound porch, and breathtaking details. The 7+ foot mirror in the living room is a majestic feature, and the decorative fireplaces add additional charm. The impeccable attention to detail in every room will make you feel right at home. This property has 6 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms - enough to host a gaggle of guests, and an Oversized heated garage with plenty of storage in the loft. Don't miss your chance to live in this magnificent historic property!! This could also be purchased as a package deal with 2900 Jackson Street - the iconic Chocolate Mansion..