Welcome to your dream home! This magnificent traditional-style property has been completely updated to provide the ultimate in luxury living. You'll be impressed by the 6 newly remodeled bathrooms, freshly painted walls, doors, and trim, and new carpet throughout. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring a commercial-grade 6 burner gas stove, Monogram fridge, separate built-in beverage fridge, granite countertops, and walk-in pantry with wine storage. The stone fireplace in the eat-in kitchen, beamed ceiling, and 2-story windows offer breathtaking views of the spacious backyard and local wildlife, including deer. Listing agent is the owner of this property The large living room is the perfect spot to relax, with the same 2-story windows and a cozy fireplace. The main floor also features a beautifully appointed library with built-in bookshelves and beamed ceiling, as well as a formal dining room ideal for hosting elegant dinners or showcasing a piano. The main floor master suite is an oasis of calm, with a newly remodeled bathroom complete with a copper-toned soaking tub, stone walls, and newly tiled floor and shower. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor add a touch of elegance. Upstairs, you'll find 4 more bedrooms and 3 newly remodeled baths, as well as a large bonus room perfect for an additional living space, playroom, or workout area. The finished basement offers even more space to relax and entertain, with 2 additional bedrooms, a bath, 2 family areas, a fireplace, and wet bar. Outside, the freshly painted exterior and new Divinchi roof, new front porch, composite deck, stone patio with a pergola, and playhouse make this home the envy of the neighborhood. Enjoy great views of the golf course while relaxing in your private oasis. Don't miss your chance to own this exquisite home, perfectly located for easy access to all the amenities you need.