This home has a story! A former Rectory in LeMars that was moved onto this land in 2009. The home was placed on a poured basement & a 6 car attached garage was built. 3 additional buildings were moved to the property- including an attached 2 bed 1 bath guest/in-law suite, a 3 car detached garage and a 2 car detached garage. Yep! You counted correctly! You've got a total of 11 car garage space. The interior of this home offers so much space to host your friends & family for any event. Your main floor has a formal dining room that connects to your large living room (features built-in shelving and a wet bar!) and your kitchen (also has a separate computer/desk area and an eat-in space). Your guest/in-law suite is accessible via the kitchen or laundry room. You've got a large living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom for your guests! There is also a large office with built-in shelving, a main floor bedroom (currently used as a game room) and a half-bath. On the 2nd floor you'll note 4 large bedrooms- 2 of which are Master Suites with a very large attached sitting room (both have built-in shelving) and attached full bathrooms. You've got 2 more large bedroom that share the 3rd 2nd floor bathroom. Your basement has an egress window and is plumbed to add a 5th bathroom and 8th bedroom if necessary. You want want to miss this clean and well-maintained home!