It is said all houses have stories and with that this one is a good one. Built by Nebraska's US Congressman John McCarthy (1903-1907) in 1907 it is said that friend and colleague Theodore Roosevelt stayed here a time or two as his guest. With Taxes being $1776 does it get more American? If you love turn of the century homes and character look no further because this one with its 7 bedrooms and 4 stories sitting on a half acre lot with lots of original wood and charm will not disappoint! Even though this home is over 115 years old and recently updated there is still the ability to put your stamp on it with a completely unfinished dormer and large walk out basement space. This was not your average kit period home with its large rooms, huge pantry, tall ceilings, wood accents and built ins. Recent updates to the windows, roof, boiler, floors, bathrooms, and more will make it a comfortable spot to call home!