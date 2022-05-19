A powerhouse storm and the warning signs

It did not come without warning.

And the storm that blasted across the region last week — a weather event that has been classified by the National Weather Service as a derecho — did not happen without recent precedent or painful memory.

The powerhouse event smothered the Yankton area with wind and dust — but, alas, little rain — then grew as it rolled north, leaving damage and death in its path. (Among the victims was Sioux Falls teacher Annie Lanning, a native of Yankton and a graduate of Mount Marty.) It was similar to the derechos that devastated a swath of Iowa in August 2020 — a storm that also began forming over the Yankton area — as well as the storm that pummeled Iowa and other states last December.

Thursday’s incredible event, which produced (among many things) a single thunderstorm warning that covered numerous counties at once, could be, and should be, considered as the latest in a long line of incidents pointing to a shifting climate, caused in large part by human activity.

It must be noted here again that, in consideration of climate change, no one single event offers evidence one way or the other that we are seeing or not seeing a changing climate. But numerous events over time begin forming an argument that becomes too conspicuous to ignore.

A derecho — described as a large, complex, long-lived, quickly-moving system of storms with straight-line winds — has now occurred in this region three times in the last 21 months. Before that August 2020 incident in Iowa, few people had ever heard the meteorological label, but it’s not new terminology: According to the National Weather Service, the word was first used to describe a storm event in Iowa back in 1877.

It’s also the latest in a line of powerful hurricanes, bomb cyclones, superstorms, mega droughts and other events that have grown in frequency and intensity the last several years. These things fit the predicted fallout of climate change, which includes extreme weather events and stark cause-and-effect patterns: major droughts in one area caused by (or causing) massive flooding elsewhere, for example.

These events are already producing significant impacts across the globe, from the farmlands of America to the coastal lands and islands of the Atlantic and Pacific. We’re seeing an increase of so-called “climate change refugees,” people driven from their homes by rising seas caused by melting icecaps or forced from farmlands that have baked away, etc.

The problem should no longer be dismissed as something in the distant future or some warning of what could be. It’s impacting us now, and it’s something that your children and grandchildren will be coping with — only much more so — for the rest of their lives.

That is, or at least should be, an unacceptable fate.

But until we commit ourselves to addressing the matter head-on, we will continue to fiddle while the fires of Rome grow around us. The longer we wait, the harder that fire will be to contain.

This is not something that cannot be dismissed as “extremist doom-saying” in order to do nothing. We’ve been there and done that, and we are reaping that whirlwind. It’s time to commit to a different path — for the future’s sake, if nothing else.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0