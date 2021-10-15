ALEX WATTERS: Here's why you should vote for me for Sioux City Council

When I first asked voters for their support I knew that we were on the cusp of great change. And while COVID-19 may have tested our resolve, I am proud of our community and it’s difficult not to notice positive things happening.

First, a little bit about myself. If you have met me at community events, and I try to attend almost everything, I hope you felt my excitement for our community. If you haven’t met me, here’s what you may notice. First, my enthusiasm for this community is undeniable. Our community needs cheerleaders to inspire entrepreneurs and investors to dream of what could be. I regularly brainstorm with city staff and citizens of what the future could look like and then formulate a plan to get us there. Secondly, I’m innovative. I’m not afraid to change processes or think differently about how we can solve a problem. I think government has become far too “business as usual” and needs to be challenged. Finally, I’m approachable. I engage in community functions because I want people to feel that they can come to me with their ideas or concerns.

There are a number of projects I would love to tell you all about, but here are some of the things I would consider accomplishments over the last four years. The Reinvestment District program transformed our downtown leveraging $13.5 million state dollars into over $150 million of development. Projects included the Courtyard by Marriott, Convention Center upgrades, Warrior/Davidson project, Ho-Chunk Virginia Square Development, and the Expo Center.

We filled over 170,000 potholes and resurfaced or reconstructed nearly 20 miles of city streets. Our renewable fuels project at the wastewater treatment plant captures a gas that normally would be burned off and put it into a pipeline to be sold across the country. That program is looking at nearly $2 million of revenue annually.

We lowered the tax levy three of the last four years by an average of 3.5% annually showing a commitment to a balanced budget. A city internship program was developed and introduces college students to a range of careers hopefully keeping some of them in Sioux City after graduation.

A regional Convention and Visitors Bureau was created so we can leverage all of the resources throughout the region to attract visitors and conferences/events to Siouxland. We built a record number of homes and apartment complexes.

And finally, our parks and rec department had numerous projects worth mentioning – Cone Park, the Expo Center, splash pads, new pickleball courts, Pearl St. Park, expansion of our trail system, and the redesigned riverfront that will be a showpiece for our community.

Looking ahead there are a number of priorities.

Infrastructure -- We must improve existing roads, sewer lines, water mains, and plan strategically for future growth. The American Rescue Plan allowed us to use federal dollars to meet some of these goals, but we must remain proactive.

Taxpayer dollars -- We must continue to invest in projects that improve our quality of life, grow our tax base, and present a return on investment. We need to watch for wasteful spending and opportunities for improvement.

Finally, we need to continue to be collaborative. The city needs to aggressively cultivate partnerships in the community. Things such as our façade program revitalizes businesses and neighborhoods. Partnering with schools creates natural talent pipelines that can address workforce shortages. Finally, collaboration of The Arena with Long Lines, the Expo Center, and the Tyson Event Center are welcoming record numbers of families to Sioux City. These types of things make sense and if we communicate and collaborate I’m convinced that the next four years will be even better.

I hope you will vote for me and together we can continue this momentum.

Alex Watters, director of talent and community engagement at Morningside University, is seeking his second full-term on the City Council.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0