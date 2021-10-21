AMANDA GIBSON: Here's why you should vote for me for Sioux City school board

I know education. Education has been at the center of my drive and focus even before I was old enough to attend school, myself. I believe that education is the key to personal and community success. I went back to school so that I could become a teacher, myself. My mother was an English teacher for 33 years and many of my family members are or were teachers. I have been a passionate education advocate for many years.

I was fortunate enough to have a very open and honest conversation with some of our school district’s students recently. They explained to me that 50% of their grades are based on standardized tests. That was outrageous to me. When “teaching to the test” we are doing our students a grave injustice. They are also required to do several “open response” activities (I don’t have room to give you the details here) for each class every semester; but they feel like these activities do not teach them how to seek out their own credible research, cite sources, or provide thoughtful responses. They shared with me that they are sometimes doing six hours of homework each day, in addition to the eight hours they are in school – that’s 14 hours of schoolwork. When you take into consideration clubs and extracurricular activities, I honestly do not know how they are all still standing. We need to take drastic and immediate action to alleviate some of the stress and anxiety from which our students suffer.

Student success and mental health can be directly linked to the success and mental health of the school staff. We are consistently setting our educators up for failure (when I say “educators” I mean to include everyone who works with students while on the district payroll). We have lost many educators the last few years and those who have remained are at their breaking point. First, I would like to see free mental health care services for all educators and their families. We expect a lot from the people who care for and educate our children, but we cannot expect them to excel in the classroom if they don’t feel comfortable and supported in their personal lives. We also need to reevaluate our paid-time-off policies to make sure none of our educators feel they must send their own sick children to school because they don’t have adequate family leave.

Speaking of adequacy, we need to be sure that every employee of the Sioux City Community School District can earn a living wage. We have many paraprofessionals and staff members who do not earn enough from their job to support their family. That is not acceptable. It is not going to be possible to retain and recruit the best employees if we are not offering competitive salaries, wages, and benefits.

There are so many more things I could talk to you about because our schools need a lot of help right now. I know it is tempting to put shiny bandages on our problems so we can appear healthy, but that is not what our students or educators need from us right now. Right now, we need a school board that is willing to be the parent. We need to do what is necessary over what is popular, and we need to eat our vegetables before we can have dessert. Pulling this large of a school district back from a cliff is an enormous task, and one that we cannot put off. Therefore, we need to elect school board members who already know the ins-and-outs of public education, so we don’t have to waste time getting someone up to speed before taking the action our community so desperately needs. I know education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0