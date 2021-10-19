ARTHUR 'RYAN' BAKER: Why you should vote for me for Sioux City school board

My name is Arthur "Ryan" Baker. A quick intro: I was born and raised in Sioux City, and graduated from West High School in 2001. I am married and have two children currently in the district and one West High graduate currently attending the University of Northern Iowa, majoring in elementary education.

I have served in the Air National Guard for over 20 years. I’ve deployed to Iraq, Kuwait, and Niger. I am also a firefighter with Sioux City Fire & Rescue and a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters L7.

When elected to the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors, I will proudly represent the children, parents, and teachers of our District. I will accomplish this by listening to and advancing the ideas and issues of the community, not my personal agenda.

I am running because there are three open spots. These spots need to be filled by people with strong moral character, not the loudest voice but a voice of reason, a person that can perform under stress, and someone willing to listen to feedback and make the appropriate decisions. To ensure we have the best school district, these spots cannot be held by people trying to further their own agendas. My experience in the military, in the fire service and as a father give me the characteristics I spoke about above. I hope to help foster a district that parents want to bring their children to and teachers want to come and educate at.

After speaking with members of the district and reviewing surveys, the top four priorities are: increase in the number of teachers, increase in the number of substitute teachers, making sure mental health services are sufficient, and improvement of air ventilation systems in the school buildings. These are great priorities and just a starting point on how we can improve the district.

I strongly believe that any decision a board member makes should be based off of what the majority of the district wants. With that being said, the following are some of my views as a parent.

-- Mandates – Let the choice be up to the parents.

-- Critical Race Theory – It should not be taught in the schools. Let parents teach this if desired.

-- VIBE Academy – As long as it remains successful, students continue to thrive in the virtual setting, and/or parents have a continued concern about in-person learning, it is a great option to keep it open. Career Academy – A top notch program that lets students earn dual credits and prepare for the future.

-- Standardized Testing – This is a good topic of discussion. Are there better options out there and would they better our district? As for now, we do use these and a concern I have is the incredibly high number of students that are not getting proficient test scores.

-- Teachers – We need more teachers. Teachers also need better support from the top down. I know there are many more great programs that our district offers that I did not address. It is important with many of these issues to set emotions aside, make logical data driven decisions and do the right thing.

Please research all of the candidates and make sure they are going to be the best and do the best for our district. It is great to see the number of candidates running and the passion there is to serve. I wish everyone the best of luck; I hope this district continues to improve and the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors listen to members of our community. To find out more information about me, please visit www.votebaker2021.com. Thank you.

