BOB MICHAELSON: Here's why you should vote for me for Sioux City school board

I am an advocate for public education. For better or worse, everything we do as a district impacts students, families, and the community at large.

I enjoyed a 30-year career as a teacher at West Middle school. For the lion’s share of that time, I felt confident that our schools were providing a quality education that prepared our students for life after high school.

Towards the end of my career, our district instituted a grading system that stopped holding children accountable, and a behavior management style that did not discipline. We eliminated middle school reading teachers and dismantled Teams that supported student needs. We prioritized assessment and data collection over instructional time. We crammed all of our special education, TAG, ELL, and Title students into classes together. We then created an endless barrage of directives, initiatives, and research studies that turned our classrooms into experiments in education.

When these major changes were put forth, teachers begged for answers and warned of the potential harm to students. Teachers were promised that these experiments would be watched closely and analyzed for efficacy, but no one followed through.

I am running for school board to fulfill those promises. We need to take a close look at how we’re spending our time and money. Every dime and every minute should be spent on teaching students.

For approximately the last decade, we have shown our children that nothing bad happens if they slack on their studies or misbehave. If they fail a test, they get do-overs until they pass. When students misbehave, our district asks what teachers could have done differently, rather than addressing the student behavior. Student achievement in math and reading has dropped dramatically through this time period, and our community will suffer if we don’t change our course.

It is not my style to be an alarmist, but in this instance, I believe we are near, or at a tipping point. Crime and poverty rates are directly connected to school performance. When graduation rates exceed student proficiency by 30%, we have an issue. What happens next is critical for our students, families, and our community. We need to reel this back in.

Common sense, logic, and reason have to be the foundation for the questions we ask and the decisions we make moving forward. Our students need to be held accountable academically and behaviorally, because our community deserves quality, employable graduates.

The next school board needs to meld their individual talents into a cohesive group to move our district forward. As a school board member, I would be communicative and direct. My knowledge of our district and our policies is strong. My goal is to hold our students accountable, so that they will be solid adults. My loyalties are to this community, and I am committed to leading toward thoughtful and positive change.

We need to return to basic fundamental education. We need to prioritize our core subjects, Reading, Writing, Math, Science, and Social Studies, along with discipline and grading systems that hold our students accountable. We’ve been given millions of dollars to reinvent education. Let’s use it to raise the bar.

