CHARESE YANNEY: IDOT visit will showcase work completed in Siouxland

Today and tomorrow members of the Iowa Department Of Transportation Commission, Director Scott Marler and members of the IDOT team will be coming to Sioux City for a couple of days.

The purpose of the visit is to tour area highways, look at completed projects and work in progress and to discuss future programming. Monday we will see the new District DOT and SIMPCO offices; Highway 20 between Lawton and Moville; Iowa 3 by Le Mars; the Plywood Trail; the US 75 reconstruction project before Hinton and at Merrill; and the Gordon Drive viaduct.

As you probably know the Gordon Drive viaduct is deteriorating and, IDOT is spending a fair amount of money to keep it open until a replacement is built. Discussions have been taking place for several years between the city and IDOT. The city has some significant costs that it is facing because the conduit for Bacon Creek is crumbling. The perfect time for the work to be done is during the reconstruction of the Gordon viaduct. Yes, there will be detours, many of us will be affected, including me. However the inconvenience will reap a much better structure in the end.

The Commission has given money to the Railroad Museum in the past and the visit is an an opportunity to showcase the museum and the great progress that has been made by the hardworking volunteers. Not only will we take a ride on the train, we will see the recent addition of the Holocaust car.

Besides driving over highways, it is an opportunity for me to show off our community and the surrounding area. As a members of the Commission, we like to see where our programmed money is going or has made a positive impact in an area. Making safety improvements are important to us, too. It is the goal of IDOT, Iowa Highway Patrol and the governor’s office’s to reduce traffic accidents and deaths in the state. As of Aug. 3, we have had 190 deaths in the state. That is 10 more than last year.

This is totally unacceptable. Sixty people who died were not wearing seatbelts, 50 deaths were due to motorcycle, pedestrian or some other reason. The information is from the Iowa Department of Transportation Accident and FARS System and Administrative Bureau. FARS stands for Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

We cannot accomplish the goal of reducing traffic deaths without your help. Our goal is to be under 300. The last time that happened was in 1925 -- think about that. Speed was not anywhere what it is today, and the cars did not have any safety features that we have.

Not only is it important to drive the speed limit while focusing on driving, it is imperative to not be distracted or impaired. We need to slow down in construction zones. I have been passed on the shoulder of the road in construction zones. People have sped by me as I am slowing down for the work zone.

Driving distracted is anything else you are doing while driving. That includes eating, talking or texting, scolding your children or pets, changing your radio station, etc.

On an lighter note, in spring, the Commission awarded Plywood Trail money. This summer, Sioux City, Hinton, Merrill, Le Mars, Plywood Trails, and Cone park were awarded $7 million from Destination Iowa.

The money is a huge boost to getting the trails done that will connect Sioux City to Le Mars. If you have used the trail systems in central Iowa, you may know that their trails are connected. Having the trails flow from one community to another is an attraction for us, it’s another reason for tourists making Siouxland a destination.

Our community and citizens need to thank the Department of Transportation for all of the work and money they have poured into this area to make our travels safer and more pleasant. In recent years, we've noted the completion of four lanes across Highway 20, rebuilding of I-29 through Sioux City, and Highway 75 improvements between Sioux City and Le Mars. We have some very hard working and caring individuals who have made it possible for all of our projects to get done. They live here, and they want what is best and safest for all of us.

Yes, road construction can be irritating or inconvenient, however the excellent outcome makes it worth it. Remember: When you are in a work zone, slow down to the posted speed and focus on driving. Please.