CHUCK GRASSLEY: Bernie’s Senate budget is bananas

Bernie’s Budget would cut the rungs off America’s ladder of freedom and opportunity. It would force the American taxpayer to underwrite massive new entitlements with massive new tax increases. A self-described democratic socialist, Senator Sanders makes no bones about it. He wants to drastically change our way of life, expand government control of the economy and our lives, open our borders and redistribute money to satisfy socialism’s definition of equality.

Here’s my message to Iowans: Not on my watch. The Democrats in the U.S. Senate are clinging to a razor-thin majority. That’s not a mandate to turn America into a socialist country—it’s a directive from the American people to work together to try to find bipartisan solutions to our toughest problems. Instead, by trying to shove their agenda through Congress, they’re fanning the flames of partisan conflict.

Bernie’s Budget is bananas. President Biden, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi need every Democrat to walk the plank and stay on board to get it across the finish line. That’s why I’m fighting tooth and nail to hold the line in the U.S. Senate. Their budget would harm U.S. sovereignty, put our national security at risk and castrate economic freedom in America.