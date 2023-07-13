Exports are essential to our agriculture community and rural economy in Iowa. In 2021 alone, Iowa exported nearly $14.3 billion worth of agricultural goods, including $3.7 billion in soybeans, $3.1 billion in corn, $2.7 billion in pork, and $592 million in beef. However, every producer fears a foreign animal disease (FAD) outbreak that could devastate flocks and herds, preventing our farmers from selling their high-quality product on the global market.

Serving on both the House Agriculture Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee, I am focused on protecting our producers from the nightmare scenario of a FAD outbreak and ensuring that, in times of crisis, Iowa farmers can continue to safely export their goods around the globe.

In sports, commentators often say that the best offense is a strong defense. This slogan is also applicable to FAD prevention and mitigation efforts. Alongside my colleagues on the House Agriculture Committee, I helped introduce the Foreign Animal Disease Prevention, Surveillance, and Rapid Response Act of 2023. This legislation reauthorizes three programs that make up the three-legged stool of animal health that help defend American agriculture from devastating animal disease outbreaks. They include the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program, and the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank. These programs support vaccine stockpiles, coordinate rapid response efforts, and provide a framework for federal, state, and university animal health labs to detect, prevent and monitor FAD outbreaks.

According to researchers at Iowa State University, African Swine Fever would generate nearly $80 billion in economic losses for the pork and beef industry, eliminate 60,000 jobs, and reduce pork and beef prices between 50 and 60 percent. Additionally, the Hi-Path Avian Influenza (HPAI) outbreak that impacted our nation last year forced our producers to destroy over 56 million birds, with over a quarter being in Iowa, and caused $3 billion in financial losses. As a result, egg production collapsed and prices skyrocketed. For these reasons and many more, this three-pronged approach to animal health and food security is critical for our farmers, their families, and the long-term stability of our economy. By investing in these valuable programs upfront, we will avoid costly and disjointed response efforts and emergency federal spending down the road. As we’ve seen, food security is national security, and we should continue to live by the slogan “hope for the best, prepare for the worst.”

In addition to comprehensive disease mitigation efforts, I also recently introduced legislation to ensure that Iowa farmers and producers can continue to safely export their agricultural products during a FAD outbreak. My bill — the Safe American Food Exports Act — formally authorizes the U.S. Department of Agriculture to negotiate regionalization agreements with our global trade partners before an animal disease lands on American soil. It’s only common sense that an outbreak in California or New York should not impact Iowa’s ability to export our goods. Due to the immense size of our nation, we can easily verify the safety of our food products and certify their exportability status.

My legislation also establishes a notification system within the Import and Export Library at USDA to prevent our producers from being impacted by changes in trade status of agricultural commodities, protecting them from any disastrous and unforeseen circumstances. The SAFE Act will require USDA to alert the proper agencies, organizations, and State Departments of Agriculture that there have been changes in import or export status. When a FAD outbreak impacts our nation, we cannot leave our producers in the dark. This system ensures that our produces remain notified and updated in times of uncertainty.

As an unwavering advocate for Iowa agriculture, I will work diligently to pass these crucial pieces of legislation either in the Farm Bill or on the House floor. Between record inflation and the Biden administration’s nonexistent trade agenda, our producers deserve certainty and relief to succeed. As Iowa’s voice in Congress, I will continue to speak up for Iowa’s farmers and producers so that they can continue to feed and fuel our country and the world.

Congressman Randy Feenstra represents Iowa’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. A native of Hull, Iowa, he serves on both the House Agriculture Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee. He is a native of Hull.