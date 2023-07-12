Episode 98: There has been more talk recently about the importance of third places.

For those who are unfamiliar, the term was coined by author Ray Oldenburg in his book “The Great Good Place.”

First places, he writes, are where we live, and second places are where we work. The third place is somewhere where we want to be — and it’s often a place where we connect with others in the community.

Hosts Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about why such places are so important and what can be done to make them more common.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

A record share of Americans is living alone, by Daniel de Visé, The Hill

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

