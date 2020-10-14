BARBARA PARKER: Here's why you should vote for me for Woodbury County auditor

Then, the decision to send absentee ballot requests to every voter in Woodbury County also seemed particularly politically biased. The Secretary of State has mailed an absentee ballot form to registered voters in the state of Iowa. The Secretary of State also recommended that pre-filled ballots NOT be sent to households. Mr. Gill decided to take matters into his own hands, used voter’s private information and taxpayer resources to mail those ballot request forms. There was no need to spend one, single, red cent. The cost to taxpayers, the use of personal information, and the disregard of the directives of the Secretary of State can be construed as wasteful, risky, and politically calculated.

The result of the decisions made by Mr. Gill lead to the possibility of fraud and mishandling of ballots, voter confusion, and a muddled election process. Furthermore, an appeal to the lawsuit was filed. The Iowa Supreme Court ruled in favor of the GOP position to invalidate pre-filled ballot requests. This adds up to four judges handing down decisions against the actions of Mr. Gill. Then, the factor of timeliness needs to be considered - the voters whose request forms have been voided need notification to request a new ballot. Due to the legal actions, lawsuits and appeals, are deadlines for ballot requests and registrations going to be extended? Are election results going to be delayed, as well?

The actions of Pat Gill may be totally innocent, but when added up, they take on the appearance of partisan politics. As auditor, I will make sure that politics have no place in the auditor's office. It must be the most transparent, impartial office in the courthouse. As auditor, I will work towards a more conservative approach when utilizing taxpayer resources. I will work toward accuracy, transparency and efficiency of the office. And most importantly, I will fight for free and fair elections for every voter in Woodbury County. I will be an auditor that will protect your personal, private information and will treat your ballot and your right to vote with the utmost regard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0