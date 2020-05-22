BRET RICHARDS: Here's why you should vote for me in 4th District U.S. House primary

To me, politics is about public service, not personal gain. I’m committed to serving at most five terms (10 years) in Congress, then heading back home to Irwin, Iowa. Because we know too well what happens when a politician mortgages his principles for a PAC check and a career in D.C.

The main problem facing our nation is we’ve let political insiders, who don’t follow the rules they write for us, put our nation at risk with political games.

Do you believe they can fix our lives from their marbled halls 1,000 miles away? Of course not. The solution is next to you. It’s your spouse, your cousin, or your neighbor - the heartland Iowans who actually get things done.

A fifth-generation Iowan, I grew up in Irwin pulling pigs, bleeding brakes, and running a service station with my parents where I learned hard work is its own reward. After college, I served our country overseas as an Army combat engineer officer. Then I came right back to Irwin with my high school sweetheart, Jill, to start our own family and raise three kids in the same small town with the same values we were taught. Along the way, we built up a successful family business that employed over 300 Iowans.