BUCHANAN: Will bishops deny Biden communion?

Pope Francis will be pressed as to whether the U.S. bishops are wrong to insist that U.S. Catholic leaders who defy Catholic doctrine on one of the great moral issues of the age should not be treated as devout Catholics.

If the bishops produce a teaching document that is consistent with traditional Catholic doctrine, what will it say?

Abortion is the killing of an unborn child, a grave moral crime and sin. No Catholic may be a party to it. Political leaders who endorse abortion rights and vote to fund abortions contribute to a systemic moral evil and a scandalizing of the faithful. And they should neither receive nor be given Holy Communion. To do so is to give moral sanction to their misconduct.

The major argument raised against a denial of Communion to pro-abortion Catholics is the deeper division in the church it could create.

"The choice before us at this moment," said Washington, D.C., Cardinal Wilton Gregory at the bishops' gathering, "is either we pursue a path of strengthening unity among ourselves or settle for creating a document that will not bring unity but may very well further damage it."

But is episcopal collegiality a higher cause than standing up for the right to life of millions of unborn who are about to be done to death?