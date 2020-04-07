CAL THOMAS: A positive attitude may benefit our immune systems

That song was written in 1936, the midst of the Great Depression.

One person who is making his own contribution to reverse the trend toward negativity is Mike McCarthy, a WTOP contributor and editor of DC Magazine. From Washington, D.C., a video he created called "One Day Soon: 25 Reasons for Hope," narrated by his daughter, Annie, shows scenes of life before the shutdown.

"I wanted to remind my friends and family," writes Mike, "that amid all of this rotten news we see and hear each day, we have something to look forward to and never take for granted again."

We take so much for granted, including health, prosperity and freedom. To have all three under attack should prove we can never assume they can't vanish in a moment.

When I learned the name of McCarthy's daughter, I was reminded of another "Annie," the one in what used to be called "the funny papers," now comics. That Annie with her optimistic spirit helped America get through the Great Depression and World War II.