CAL THOMAS: Alaska's governor talks coronavirus, election for president

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ANCHORAGE — From the moment Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, was made aware of the threat of COVID-19, he acted faster than most other states and the federal government. In an interview, I asked him why he moved so quickly when others did not?

“We got a call from the (U.S.) State Department in January asking for assistance with a charter (plane) that was coming out of Wuhan with State Department officials. We are the entry point for North America from Asia. … If you are going to evacuate U.S. State Department officials and their families from China because of the virus, there is something to it. We immediately set up our disaster team … and we started to prepare at that point for some type of epidemic or pandemic.”

The government also instituted a testing requirement that travelers to Alaska must have tested negative for the virus at least 72 hours before their arrival into the state. Health care professionals are at the airport to either confirm one has had a test or sell you a kit for $250 and require self-quarantine until results are confirmed.

As a result, Alaska is one of eight states with the lowest number of COVID cases and deaths in the country.