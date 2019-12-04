CAL THOMAS: Appeasement doesn't work in culture war in which left takes no prisoners

It is a truism that a blackmailer is rarely satisfied. Once the payoffs start, there often is no end to them.

The Chick-fil-A fast-food chain is about to learn this hard lesson, far too late, as many victims of blackmail and extortion generally do.

For conservatives and evangelical Christians, Chick-fil-A has been a model company that has consistently stood against the "anything goes" spirit of the age. It's founder, the late S. Truett Cathy, ordered that his restaurants be closed on Sundays to allow employees to attend church and spend time with their families.

When LGBT activists learned the company donated to charities that supported the definition of marriage as between a man and a woman and declared a boycott of the restaurants, others demonstrated their support by strongly patronizing them.

Without any noticeable new pressure, Chick-fil-A announced it would no longer be donating to Christian charities like The Salvation Army, an organization not known for political activism. A company spokesman said future donations would go to charities in support of education, the homeless and ending hunger.